East Fork firefighters respond to Washoe Valley fire

Genoa, Nev. —An East Fork Fire District engine is en route to Davis Creek Campground to fight a 20-acre wildfire on Slide Mountain in Washoe Valley.

East Fork Engine 12 was dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to fight the fire, which has been burning since about 1:50 p.m. when an aircraft crashed in the vicinity.

Old Highway 395 in northwest Washoe Valley is closed to everyone but residents.

Truckee Meadows firefighters report the fire is burning uphill. No structures are threatened.

Hikers and campers in the area are being warned to leave the area by Washoe County Sheriff's deputies.

Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters are helping to fight the fire.