East Fork firefighters donate coats to kids

Just in time for more cold and snowy weather this weekend, East Fork Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3726 donated 150 new coats to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley Clubhouse and Douglas County School District this week, through the Operation Warm Coats for Kids Foundation.

Professional Firefighters Charity and Donation Chairman Kevin May said the association raised more than $3,400 from their annual fundraising booth at the Candy Dance to purchase the coats.

“For the past four years, we’ve donated hundreds of coats to Carson Valley kids,” May said. “It’s a wonderful way for our association members to feel connected to the community we serve. Partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada allows us to reach a few more kids in Douglas County, and we really love the interaction we get to have with the kids.”

Elementary students were selected by school district officials and Boys & Girls Club personnel.

“We are extremely grateful to have the fire fighters association continue to reach out to our members of the Boys & Girls Club and offer new jackets to our members in need this winter,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Executive Director Katie Leao. “The really cold and wet part of winter is finally arriving, and it means a lot to our members and these families to have the guys come out give these coats to our kids.”

Association members spent some time showing Club kids around the fire engine, enjoyed cookies provided by the association, and pizza provided by the Club. Club members presented a hand-made thank you card and poster.

“It warms our hearts knowing we can help our valley kids stay warm during the winter,” May said.