East Fork Fire Protection District saw a spike in call volume on Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be one of the busiest days so far this year for the East Fork Fire Protection District, that reported an above average spike in call volume that day.

East Fork reported a total of 36 incidents routed through the Douglas County Communications Center, keeping crews busy around the clock. The average is 20 calls per 24 hour shift.

"The majority of calls for services were medical related, with many calls requiring transport to Carson City or Reno hospitals,” said Battalion Chief Larry Goss. “We were also able to conduct critical firefighter safety training during this time, despite a steady stream of 911 calls.”

East Fork reminds the community to secure loose items around their homes, be vigilant for downed power lines and prepare for outages during the predicted winter storm and its potential damaging winds.