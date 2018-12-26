East Fork Fire District reports clean audit

The East Fork Fire Protection District, in its second year standing on its own, received another clean audit report from the district's independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2017/2018.

Under Nevada Revised Statue 354.624, government entities are required to submit an annual audit of its financial statements which must be presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and audited by independent certified public accountants. The professional accounting firm of Sciarani and Company, which specializes in local government auditing, prepared and presented the audit at the board's regular meeting Dec. 18. In the audit presentation, it was identified that all funds are being used expressly for the purposes for which that they were created and that they were administered in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. There were no audit violations or findings.

The auditing firm noted that there has been a significant increased interest in the internal control systems of governmental entities in response to public perception that weaknesses are leading to inefficient and/or inappropriate use of public funds. This resulted in changes in the way auditors' must assess and report on an auditee's internal control system. The Governmental Auditing Standards, published by the Comptroller General of the United States, require audits of financial statements to now include a more in-depth assessment and report of internal accounting controls. In September 2014 they issued Standards for Internal Control in the Federal Government ("Green Book") which audit standards now refer to as a basis for local government entities to use in establishing their own internal control systems and auditors should use in our assessment. Consequently, local governments can expect to see more scrutiny placed on their control systems as the standards evolve and are implemented. During the past audit period, the district's administration performed a self-evaluation study of existing controls and made public presentations of those controls to the District Board. The administration devoted additional time to review the Nevada Revised Statues and developed time lines to address critical requirements under the law.

District Chief Tod Carlini complimented the district's administrative staff for their efforts in managing the district's finances and accounting. The stand-alone audit is very transparent and follows the three primary funds under the district's authority. The district fire chief officially serves as the chief financial officer of the district.

"We have a great team of dedicated employees who work exceptionally hard accounting for public funds and make sure our financial management is front and center with all the other responsibilities we have," said Carlini.

Carlini also acknowledged the work of the auditors and thanked them for their services and for the professional manner in which the audit was conducted.

Board Secretary Barbara Griffin was very pleased with the audit report and with the effort put forth by staff to ensure the district's financial management is not only transparent but also in compliance with the law and with general accounting practices.

The audit is available for viewing on the district's website at eastforkfire.org.