Early voting starts Saturday

While the race to replace Sheriff Ron Pierini has been the most dramatic by far this election season, there are also races to replace two other longtime constitutional officers.

Voting begins Saturday to determine who will replace Assessor Doug Sonnemann and Public Administrator Claudette Springmeyer.

Both are partisan offices, so it will be up to Douglas County's Republican majority to decide who gets the position.

Longtime Carson Valley residents Dion Etchegoyhen and Trent Tholen are seeking the office.

Etchegoyhen is a Minden resident who now serves as chief deputy appraiser. She came to Carson Valley as a baby.

Tholen is senior appraiser in the office and has served as chairman of the Genoa Town Board.

Both are Douglas High School and University of Nevada, Reno, graduates.

Sonnemann has served as assessor since he was elected in 2002.

Springmeyer was appointed to the public administrator's position in December 2010 and was elected in 2014.

Gardnerville resident Debbie Logan has lived in the Carson Valley since 1990, and has been a Realtor for the past 18 years. She is secretary of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors.

Minden resident Steve Walsh has lived in the Valley for 20 years. He is an estate liquidator.

Lake Tahoe residents Janet Murphy and Wes Rice are running to replace term-limited commissioner Nancy McDermid.

Murphy has been manager of the Tahoe-Douglas District for 26 years. Rice is a retired police officer, who has served on several Lake Tahoe district boards.

Commission Chairman Steve Thaler is being challenged by Chambers Field resident John Engels.

Thaler is the former manager of China Spring Youth Camp after a career in law enforcement with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Engels is a retired chief financial officer for Harte-Hanks Communications.

All four candidates are Republicans, which means the Thaler-Engels race will be resolved in the June 12 primary. Murphy and Rice are seeking the party's nomination to meet nonpartisan candidate Kristi Kandel in the general election. Kandel attended the May 16 town hall.

Sheriff's captains Dan Coverley and Joe Duffy, former county commissioner Dave Brady and retired Marine Dean Paris are running to replace Sheriff Ron Pierini.

The office of sheriff is nonpartisan and the top-two vote-getters will move on to the general election, unless one receives 50 percent plus one, in which case that candidate will be declared the winner.

Early voting begins 10 a.m. Saturday and will continue until June 8.