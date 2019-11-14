Early Thanksgiving celebration feast at High Sierra Fellowship

High Sierra Fellowship hosts a free Community Feast of Thanksgiving, noon-3 p.m., Nov. 23 from at the church, 1701 Lucerne Street in Minden. The public is invited.

HSF’s passion is to “bless and feed as many in our community as possible.”

Complimentary rides to and from the feast are offered at several locations:

Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos; pickup 11:45 a.m. and return at 1:15 p.m.

Kingslane Mobile Home Park, Kingslane and US Hwy 395 in Gardnerville; pickup 11:45 a.m. and return at 1:15 p.m.

FISH Ranchos Family Service Center, 921 Mitch Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos; pickup 1:30 p.m. and return at 3:15 p.m.

Rancho Vista apartments, 1386 Village Way in Gardnerville; pickup 1:30 p.m. and return at 3:15 p.m.

Transportation reservations are required and must be made by noon on Friday, Nov. 22. Call 775-782-7486 to secure a spot or for further information about the feast.

Nature talks at River Fork Ranch Preserve

Lahontan Audubon Society has joined with The Nature Conservancy in Nevada to provide a series of educational, family friendly talks that focus on local habitat and wildlife. Led by area experts, “Feathers and Furs of Carson Valley” presentations are scheduled Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 14, 21, and Dec. 5 at the River Fork Ranch Preserve, 381 Genoa Lane in Minden.

The first “Feathers and Furs of Carson Valley” talk on neighborhood birds was held Nov. 5 and led by Alan Gubanich, emeritus faculty, biology, University of Nevada, Reno. Gubanich also served as LAS vice president for 15 years.

Tonight’s presentation, “Wetland Birds,” is headed by retired Wildlife Refuge Manager Mike Goddard. Goddard earned a B.S degree in Wildlife and Fisheries from New Mexico State University. He spent 29 years with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and nine years as manager of the Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge in Fallon before his retirement in 2012.

On Nov. 21, longtime wildlife advocate Don Molde presents “Flycatchers and Coyotes in Nevada.” Molde is a 50-year resident of Nevada; he co-founded Nevada Wildlife Alliance, is a current board member of the Mountain Lion Foundation, and is a former board member of Defenders of Wildlife.

Two speakers are featured at the Dec. 5 presentation. Rob Lowry’s talk will focus on raptors and owls. Lowry hosts the Audubon Christmas Bird Count in Carson City, and his passion for birdwatching has earned him the current leader spot in Nevada with more than 300 bird species observed so far this year.

Also on Dec. 5, Jim Woods leads a discussion on crows, ravens, magpies, and jays. Woods owns Birding Under Nevada Skies, which offers tours in the Carson Valley and surrounding areas with an aim to “further the understanding and joys of observing birds and the wildlife in the out of doors.”

The suggested donation for each event is $10, which benefits TNC’s mission “to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends.” Donations by cash or check are accepted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Reservations for the talk series are requested and may be made by contacting Cheryl Kane at 775-322-4990 x 3129 or cheryl.kane@TNC.ORG.