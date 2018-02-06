Eagles win big for Super Bowl bettors, too
New England's 41-33 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles resulted in one of the lowest sports book wins in the last decade.
With a win percentage of .7 percent on $158.58 million wagered in Nevada's 198 sports books, it was worse than the New York Giants underdog victory over the Patriots in 2012.
Only Green Bay's 31-25 Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh in 2011 came close to a lower win percentage. That year the win was .8 percent on $87.47 million bet.
According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, betting was up more than $20 million at the state's 198 licensed sports books.
The sports books won $1.17 million.
The biggest win for the state's sports books was Seattle's 43-8 blowout of the Denver Broncos in 2014, when $119.4 million was wagered and betters lost $19.6 million.