Eagles and Agriculture announces photo winners

Two winners of the annual Eagles and Agriculture Photo Contest were announced on Thursday.

Merry Muller’s close-up of a bald eagle won the birding category while Michael Chan won best agriculture-wildlife by capturing a rainbow over a herd of cattle.

“Their photos represent the pinnacle of a great set of submissions from our talented photographers at the Eagles and Agriculture event,” Chamber Manager Alicia Main said. “Their quality submissions made it very difficult to choose from such an amazing array of beautiful views of the Carson Valley. We look forward to another round of great pictures next year.”

Next year’s Eagles and Agriculture event is tentatively scheduled for the last weekend in January 2021.

To receive information on when spots open up, email info@carsonvalleynv.org