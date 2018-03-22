Eagles and Ag winners named

At their wrap-up meeting for the 2018 Eagles & Agriculture event, the event's steering committee chose photographs submitted by Kathy Port and Robin Grueninger as the winners of the Eagles & Ag Photo contest.

Port's image of a mature bald eagle preparing to land was chosen as Best Birding photo and Grueninger's shot of a fall field captured the best wildlife/agriculture award.

Each of the photographers will receive a $125 prize, courtesy of Legacy Land & Water, the sponsors of the contest.

Fourteen photographers submitted images for this year's judging, and all of the submitted images may be viewed by visiting http://www.carsonvalleynv.org and clicking on Eagles & Ag from the home page.

The 17th Annual Eagles & Agriculture event will take place in January of 2019.