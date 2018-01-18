Eagles and Ag tours filled

As of Monday, all the seats on the Eagles and Agriculture bus tours have been reserved.

According to the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce there were only a few seats open at the Falconers Dinner at the Carson Valley Inn on Jan. 26.

The Chamber of Commerce is taking names for waiting lists at 775-782-8144.

There are still spots available at the welcome reception at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Jan. 25.

The annual celebration of wildlife and agriculture is scheduled for Jan. 25-28.

Spotters counted 22 bald eagles at Lake Tahoe on Jan. 12 with the largest cluster near the southeast end of the Lake.

According to the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science there were 16 adults and six juveniles.

The count is part of the National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey that was initiated by the National Wildlife Federation in 1979.

Over the years, the coordination of the national effort has changed hands a few times, and is currently managed by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Most recently the survey at Lake Tahoe was coordinated by the USFS Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.