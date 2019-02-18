Eagles & Ag photo winners announced

At their wrap-up meeting for the 2019 Eagles & Agriculture event, the event's steering committee chose photographs submitted by Kathy Port and Kim Steed as the winners of the Eagles & Ag Photo contest.

Port's image of two barn owls was chosen as Best Birding and Steed's shot of a bald eagle flying above cattle captured the Best Wildlife-Agriculture award.

Each of the photographers will receive a $125 prize, courtesy of Legacy Land & Water, the sponsors of the contest.

Ten photographers submitted images for this year's judging, and all of the submitted images may be viewed by visiting http://www.carsonvalleynv.org and clicking on Eagles & AG from the home page.

The 18th Annual Eagles & Agriculture event will take place in January 2020.