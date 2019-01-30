Eagles & Ag brings the big birds

The annual Ranch & Eagle Tour delivered on the promise in its name with participants getting to ogle eagles.

"Folks on the Ranch & Eagle Tour all saw bald eagles and a lot more at Dangberg Ranch, the River Fork Ranch, Settelmeyer Ranch and Uhart Ranch," Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said.

But the most attended event was the opening reception for the 16th annual Eagles & Agriculture weekend which Chernock said has turned into one of the most popular events.

"The Thursday night Welcome Reception with the Carson Valley Photo Club has turned into our most attended element and the Friday night Falconers Dinner was great," he said. "We had a great lineup of falconers at both of those events; Kathleen Tigan, Jose Gomez, Lew Sauder, Ryan and Mark Moglich, and special guests Kalen Pearson and Toby Butterworth with their golden eagle were a great addition this year."

The dinner honored Gardnerville ranchers Jon and Paula Corley as agritourism pioneers, where Hunewill Ranch's Jeff Hunewill talked about ranch operations.

Chernock said organizers received good comments on the smaller tours.

Those included visits to the Incline Village General Improvement District wetlands, Comstock Seed and the Owl Prowl at Herbig Ranch and Byington Ranch, along with the interpretive hike at River Fork with the Carson Valley Trails Association and the photo workshop with Craig Moore's classroom and John Humphrey's field exercise.

"They all had really good feedback," he said. "We strive to be better every year and our Steering Committee will get back together in the next few weeks to look at what happened and where we can do better in 2020."