Eagle Scout project gathers books

Minden Elementary School is more than 1,000 books richer thanks to an Eagle Scout project.

Douglas High School junior Alexander Villasenor coordinated a drive in four Minden neighborhoods to gather the books that were donated to the school.

"I planned, developed, and gave leadership to other teens and adults in a book drive that benefited Minden Elementary School," he said.

He said 20 volunteers spent 70 hours going door to door to 600 homes in Winhaven, Monterra, La Costa, and Saratoga Springs asking for books.

The 16-year-old's honor court is Jan. 12. He officially became an Eagle Scout in September.

He offered thanks to members of Troop 226 for their help, as well as National Honor Society students.

He said he received donations for the project from ASJ Small Engines, New American Funding representative Mark Brewer and Auto Repair Lopez.

The money that wasn't spent on the project was donated to Project Night Night, a nonprofit organization that gives books and supplies to children in need.

Villasenor competes at Douglas High School on the varsity soccer and track teams.

A Scout since the sixth grade, he credited adult leaders Tyler Finley, Mark Brewer and Dr. Glen Thorp for their guidance.

"My most memorable moments in scouting were backpacking 50 miles on the Tahoe Rim Trail, and learning how to sail a small boat on a lake during Camp Fleischmann."

He is a cadet captain in the Jr. ROTC program and a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the school's Leadership program

"I would also like to thank my parents for always being there for me when I needed help getting through the difficult trek."