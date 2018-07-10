Dry conditions bring increasing fire danger

A spark from the steel tracks of an excavator on rock were sufficient to start the fire above Jacks Valley Road that sent residents fleeing from their homes.

On Tuesday, East Fork Fire Marshal Steve Eiesle said it doesn't take much to reach the 400-500 degrees required to ignite cheat grass and send flames raging through a neighborhood.

With back-to-back fire weather watches issued for today and Thursday, that will likely turn into the second set of red flag warnings so far this season, defensible space and care while working with any ignition source are the key to preventing more fires.

Battalion Chief Scott Fraser reminded residents that defensible space isn't limited to homes in the forest.

"This fire was well within a subdivision and proves no home is safe without protection," Fraser said of the Topaz Lake blaze. "Regardless of your home's location have defensible space, clear brush, and trim back trees."

It has been 46 days since measurable precipitation fell in Carson Valley.

After the third wettest March, April and May on record, grass and brush sprouted rapidly and then dried out in summer temperatures.

This week is expected to be the warmest so far this year.

There's a possibility that thunderstorms will contribute to fire starts.