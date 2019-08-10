Drunken driver told to stop driving

An East Valley man with a half-dozen DUI convictions was granted a diversion on Tuesday after the judge said it was the best way to keep him from driving for a long time.

Donald P. Duncan, 38, doesn’t drive and no longer owns a vehicle, according to his attorney.

He was arrested for his third instance of driving under the influence in seven years after he wound up driving his vehicle into a ditch while on his way to the store to buy more alcohol.

“You were drunk, you were driving, you slid off the road and into a ditch,” District Judge Tod Young said. “Don’t minimize your behavior. You’re lucky you didn’t kill anyone and everyone else was lucky, too.”

Under the diversion program, Duncan will be supervised for five years. He was ordered to be in one on one counseling once a week and to not drive.

“Walk or get a donkey,” Young said. “But you’re not to drive.”

■ Under an agreement, prosecutors will recommend no more than 19-48 months in prison for an Indian Hills man who admitted he sold cocaine.

Rafael J. Casarez, 40 was arrested July 1 on a warrant issued in connection with a transaction that involved 3.2 grams of cocaine that occurred Jan. 30 in downtown Minden.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 1-6 years and a $20,000 fine. Casarez is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1.

■ A man who hit someone walking along a highway back in 2016 was ordered to spend 30 days in jail in order to be reinstated on probation.

Joseph J. Anderson, 29, faces 1-3 years in prison for reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm. The collision with a pedestrian occurred in March 2016 at Lake Tahoe.

Anderson removed himself from mental health court, which was a condition of probation. Defense attorney Kris Brown said there was too much of a focus on controlled substance use for Anderson’s comfort.

■ A Stateline man who admitted to selling cocaine at a Lake Tahoe club received a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence on Tuesday.

Frank D. Riley, 29, indicated he didn’t have a drug problem, something District Judge Tod Young disputed.

“You’re looking at going to prison, that sounds like a drug problem,” Young said.

Riley’s attorney Kris Brown said he didn’t seek drug court because he knew he would have difficulty making all the meetings.