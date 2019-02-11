Drunken driver in wreck gets prison term

A woman who was involved in a hit-and-run collision while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Katherine Elizabeth Kane, 30, was denied diversion in the case and sentenced to 1-3 years for felony driving under the influence.

District Judge Tom Gregory said that he believed Kane wouldn't be a good candidate for diversion, in addition to not having an alcohol evaluation despite being in custody since October.

Defense attorney Maria Pence explained that Kane had gone to Texas where she received a deferred sentence on two felonies.

On Oct. 2, 2018, Kane blew through a stop sign at Stephanie Way and Vicky Lane.

The victim testified on Monday that she was on her way home from picking her son up from school when the Chrysler sedan Kane was driving struck the passenger's side of her vehicle and then took off.

She said that her son didn't suffer serious injuries, but that she has had some issues as a result of the wreck that's required physical therapy.

Bystanders captured photos of the Chrysler's license plate and deputies tracked it to where Kane was. They found a half bottle of Jack Daniels behind the front seat. Nearly three hours after the wreck, Kane had a blood alcohol content of .20.

Pence said Kane was an alcoholic who has been drinking since she was 14 years old.

She said the prison sentence could affect Kane's deferred sentences in Texas and that the woman could end up in prison for 4-10 years.

Kane apologized to the victim and her son for the collision.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man admitted to one count of felony third driving under the influence on Monday.

Anthony C. Cervantes, 56, was arrested late on Nov. 11 by Washoe Tribe Police near Mountain and Rabbit streets in Dresslerville.

Attorney Mathew Work said he planned to seek a diversion to DUI court for Cervantes.

Work asked that an ankle monitor designed to alert authorities if Cervantes is drinking be removed.

Cervantes said the monitor is causing him a great deal of discomfort. He said he has given up driving.

District Judge Tom Gregory granted the request, but ordered Cervantes to undergo random testing through the Department of Alternative Sentencing.

Cervantes is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.