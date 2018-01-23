Driver’s education classes set

Mr. Chuck's Driving Academy is offering two spring break driver's education classes, one in February and another in April, sponsored by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Chuck Ayers will instruct 30-hour driver's training classroom courses on Feb. 20-23, and April 16-19 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Classes are scheduled to be held each of those days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The February session will be held Tuesday through Friday and the April session Monday through Thursday.

The cost is $50 and students must be at least 15 years old to take the class, which satisfies the requirement for a Nevada driver's license.

Pre-registration is required. Ayers has been licensed to teach driver's education since 1993.

Call 775-750-4925 or 782-5500, ext. 1, for more information.