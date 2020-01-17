Driver remains critical in Bently collision

The driver of a Christmas morning collision with a wall at the Bently Heritage Distillery site remains in critical condition, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Details released on Tuesday indicated the driver of a black Nissan Frontier pickup was northbound on U.S. Highway 395 approaching Buckeye Road at 70-75 mph in the fast lane. The vehicle crossed the slow lane and struck a brick wall, rotating to come to rest pointing the other direction, according to NHP Trooper Hannah DeGoey.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital. At the time, the NHP reported impairment was suspected.

Impairment is also suspected in connection with an incident where a gold Lexus SUV left Genoa’s Main Street and struck Trimmer Outpost on New Year’s Eve.

The next day, a pedestrian standing along the shoulder of U.S. 395 near Ray May Way was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban around 6:48 p.m.

The NHP is investigating all three collisions. No names have been released.

No new information has been revealed about a trio of collisions reported in the weekend before Thanksgiving.

A vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection of Riverview and Dresslerville in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Nov. 21, knocking out power to more than 2,000 NV Energy customers.

On Nov. 24, a Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested for felony driving under the influence after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on its side on Long Valley Road.