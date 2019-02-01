Driver held on 14 counts in fatal Reno wreck

The driver of a vehicle in a collision that caused the death of a Douglas County man is being held on 14 charges, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Eduardo Rodriguez-Viurquiz, 34, faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to decrease speed, not stopping at an accident, displaying false vehicle registration, driving on a revoked license among others.

Rodriguez-Viurquiz has two instances of failure to appear in court, with at least one for driving under the influence.

He is accused of causing the collision that killed Gardnerville Ranchos resident Korbin Preston, 20, and injuring Preston's passenger in a collision on Interstate 580

A Douglas High School graduate, a celebration of Preston's life is noon Feb. 9 at Topaz Lake Park.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Rodriguez-Viurquiz was driving a Nissan Titan pickup that hit the rear of Preston's Jeep Grand Cherokee. A secondary collision involving a Toyota Tacoma then struck the rear of the Jeep and the side of the titan.

Rodriguez-Viurquiz fled from the 4:43 a.m. Sunday wreck on the interstate south of Moana Lane and was captured by Reno police.