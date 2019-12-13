Drive-by Food Drive continues until 6 p.m. in Minden

The 27th annual Drive-by Food Drive hosted by KTVN Channel 2 managed to dodge the rain for at least the first six hours.

Santa Claus safely arrived via Care Flight helicopter at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden right around 9:30 a.m.

“Like clockwork, when Santa arrives so do all the kids,” Carson Valley Inn Director of Hotel Operations at Matt Carter observed on Friday.

An estimated 150 volunteers spent 12 hours on Friday gathering food and cash donations for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. The food drive also has locations in Carson City and Reno.

Food Closet Director Sarah Sanchez said the food drive is their biggest event.

“It’s how we keep people fed all year long,” she said. “It’s our biggest food drive and our biggest money maker. This is really the catalyst each year to being able to provide food for people in need.”

Gathering, sorting and weighing food onsite is just the first step to the process.

“The tail end of it is deep checking and checking for can integrity before putting where it needs to go in the facility,” she said.

That’s a lot different process than previous years thanks in part to the Food Closet’s new location on Waterloo Lane.

“It’s a nice thing having our storange under one roof,” she said. “Everything we collect today can come right in, and then we’ll be able to sort and organize and distribute in a more timely manner than we have previously.”

Community donations will generally last the food closet for six months, but a big push comes when Raley’s brings in their Food for Families donation.

“That typically lasts us a year,” she said. “They roll in the last hour and show us what they’ve got. It’s amazing.”

For more information, visit the food closet’s web site at thefoodcloset.org or call 782-3711.