Drive-by bridal shower set for sixth-generation Valley native

Twenty years after her 1999 birth appeared in The Record-Courier, Ella Dillwith will have a drive-by bridal shower on Saturday in preparation for her impending wedding.

“I just wanted to do something fun for her and to still celebrate her happiness during these different times,” mother of the bride, Jen Dillwith said.

Ella is a sixth-generation Carson Valley resident descended from the Bruns and Anderson clans. Her great, great, great grandfather was Peter Anderson, who built a hotel in Millerville in the 1880s when Gardnerville was only a crossroads.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Ella’s bridal shower was canceled and her wedding to Isaac Ramirez is limited to immediate family, her mom said. Even the honeymoon to Cancun is canceled.

“Ella is such a giver and over the years has done many events for the community, one of which raised $3,000 for Austin’s House,” Jen said. “To celebrate her we will be doing a drive by bridal shower this Saturday from 4-5 p.m. at 1360 Guiness Way in Gardnerville. People can decorate their cars, hold up a sign, or just drive by and honk. To keep with restrictions, we will have a table at the end of the driveway with a basket on it if they care to leave a gift, card or well wishes.”

Jen said Ella is an essential worker and still working at a local store.

“She is up at 3 a.m. stocking the shelves for 10 hours for her community, maybe we can show her some love from the community,” Jen said. “We have a FB invite group for her Drive by Shower.”