Dream Center delivers close to 1,000 Christmas dinners

The Northern Nevada Dream Center volunteer-run, nonprofit organization held its fourth annual Dream Christmas event, a mobile caravan for those in need.

Volunteers have been delivering Dream Christmas dinner bags, turkeys, hams, toys, coats, hats and gloves to locations throughout western Nevada since the beginning of December with the last day of deliveries Dec. 15.

"Dream Christmas is our largest and most exciting event of the year," said Director Susan Sorenson. "The smiling faces and shouts of joy from the kids make Dream Christmas so much fun for everyone."

Individuals, churches, businesses and service organizations throughout the area have help filled close to 1,000 Dream Christmas dinner bags. Groups like High Sierra Fellowship, Guild Mortgage, the Webstaurant Store, James Gaskets, Kiwanis and Lions Club, Lifepoint Church, Walmart, Well of Worship, Winks Silver Strike Lanes and the First Presbyterian Church are just a few who have participated.

The Northern Nevada Dream Center provides services and programs throughout Northern Nevada that include emergency food boxes, monthly outreaches to individuals and families living in motels, toiletries for the homeless, vocational training for job seekers, free clothing to folks in need, mentoring for youth and a faith based recovery program launching in January 2019.

To learn more visit their website, http://www.nndreamcenter.org or call 775-443-4090.