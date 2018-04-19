Douglas youth win awards at first livestock show

More than 50 exhibitors showed their market lambs and goats at the first Battle Born Jackpot livestock show April 7 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Of the 53 lambs on display, the one shown by Douglas resident Paige Radlefinger took the top prize.

Reserve grand champion lamb went to Brooke Mulhern of Washoe County

Grand champion goat was won by Haley Hancock of Churchill County and Reserve Grand Champion Goat went to Lillie McKinney of Douglas County.

Sheep Showmanship Champions were Caleb Apple of Douglas County (Senior), Reese Christensen of Douglas County (Intermediate), and Courtney Polish of Douglas County (Junior). Goat Showmanship Champions were Lillie McKinney of Douglas County (Senior), Haley Hancock of Churchill County (Intermediate), and Garrett Gardner of Churchill County (Junior).

In all, 54 youth exhibitors brought 53 market lambs and 13 market goats from Nevada and California to show and compete for the title in their species market class and showmanship champion in their age group.

The Carson Valley Shepherds 4H Club ran a successful snack shack and raffle to raise funds for their club.

Battle Born Jackpot thanked sponsors for helping them put on a great first show, including Arrowhead Dental, Carson Valley Vet, Great Basin Equine, JT Basque Bar & Dining Room, Just Smiles Dental, Sullivan Law, Trimmer Outpost, Wa She Shu Travel Plaza, South Carson City Les Schwab, Mark Smith Tire Center, Bently Ranch, Carson City Toyota, McKinney Livestock, Pinenut Livestock Supply, Laxague Feed & Supply, Jared Feser, and the Cawley Family.

Erica Vietor served as judge for the show.