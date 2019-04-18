Douglas youth bowling hosting fundraiser

Douglas Youth Bowling is hosting a scholarship fundraiser tournament April 27 at Wink's Bowling Lanes in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

All proceeds from entrance fees will go to the scholarship fund.

Check-in is 4 p.m., with an all-you-can-eat spaghetti feed included in the fee, in addition to bowling and shoe rental.

Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for 13-18-year-olds and $15 for children 12 and younger.

Just food costs $10. Checks should be made payable to Douglas Bowling.

The tournament features three games, with no tap, with four-player teams.

For information contact Dave Dickey at 775-790-9248 or dglsbowling@yahoo.com or Vikki Miller at 775-309-9866 or millervlm@gmail.com.