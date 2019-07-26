Douglas writing one of state’s first overdose plan

Partnership Douglas County received a $10,000 grant from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health to develop, write, and implement one of Nevada’s first overdose plans.

The response plan will specifically address how Douglas County responds to opioid spikes and other drug overdoses.

To establish a model response plan, Partnership Douglas County along with the expertise of collaborating agencies will address how rural Nevada counties provide real-time overdose reporting, treatment, and send out alerts.

Douglas County agencies also participate in an eight-county rural and frontier coalition known as the “Resilient Eight” to combat the opioid crisis. In September 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the “Resilient Eight” a $200,000 planning grant to proactively address those at risk or with emerging opioid use disorders in rural Nevada.

Rural populations have been disproportionately impacted by the opioid epidemic and face a variety of unique challenges compared to the more urban environments. Among other challenges, limited access to substance abuse treatment services in rural areas puts these communities at a disadvantage.

“Our goal is to get the word out about potential community problems relating to opioids and educate the community on what those problems might include,” said Social Services Manager Karen Beckerbauer. “Residents will be seeing Naloxone training opportunities and the goal is to have Naloxone, the antidote to opioid overdose, available throughout the community with as much acceptance and visibility as AEDs and CPR.”

Partners involved in overdose response planning efforts included the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Fork Fire Protection District, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Douglas County Social Services, the Attorney General’s Office, Rural Clinics-Douglas, and Quad-County Public Health Preparedness.

Grant funding through state and federal initiatives help Partnership Douglas County continue their mission of promoting healthy community through education and resource connection. This plan will be created and rooted in innovative solutions to take in the opioid arena. To learn more about efforts to prevent an opioid crisis and information on free naloxone trainings, visit http://www.pdcnv.org.