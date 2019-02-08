Douglas water brings home silver

Douglas County's western water system received a silver medal at the Great American Water Taste Test on Feb. 6 in Washington, D.C.

The system, which serves subdivisions at both Genoa golf courses, won at the Rural Water Rally held by the National Rural Water Association, a national nonprofit.

The specific system serves the Montaña subdivision in northwestern Carson Valley, which won second place in the state in 2017. In 2014, the county won the state award for a Genoa well.

Douglas County was beaten out for the gold by the Tahlequah, Okla., Public Works Authority. The City of Clay Center, Neb., received the bronze. Rounding out the top five were Rathbun Regional Water Association Inc. of Centerville, Iowa, and City of Suma, Wash.

These five water systems competed against 42 total entries from across the country. State rural water associations hold their own taste test finals and send the winners to compete at the Great American Water Taste test.

These finalists are selected in a preliminary round, with the finals judged by a panel of experts.

Judges rated each water sample based on its clarity, bouquet and taste. Pawlaski thanked the rural water operators and state associations attending the finals for everything they do everyday to provide America with safe, quality drinking water.

The Great American Water Taste is coordinated by the National Rural Water Association. The National Rural Water Association is a national non-profit organization dedicated to training, supporting, and promoting the water and wastewater professionals that serve small and rural communities across the United States. The mission of NRWA is to strengthen State Associations to better serve their rural communities and residents.