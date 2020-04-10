Douglas urges business to complete coronavirus impact survey

The Overland is open for take-out food. Douglas County is asking businesses to take the coronavirus impact survey sponsored by the state.

Kurt Hildebrand

To take the survey visit the GOED COVID-19 Disaster Assistance webpage at: https://www.diversifynevada.com/covid-19-disaster-response-online-assistance-resources/

“How are you doing?” is a common question in these days of stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Douglas County is encouraging its business community to complete an economic impact survey being conducted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“Not only does this survey gather information about the magnitude of the pandemic’s economic impact on our local businesses, it will help inform Nevada’s decision makers about how to best support businesses moving forward,” said Douglas County Economic Vitality Manger Lisa Granahan. “In many ways, local businesses have been hit the hardest during this crisis. Their input is critically important to gaining a comprehensive understanding of the economic picture for the Silver State and developing effective strategies to assist businesses in their time of greatest need.”

The survey is designed to obtain crucial information from businesses so the state can respond quickly to the needs of local businesses during this pandemic.

Information obtained from the survey is collected at a county and zip code level, according to the county. The summarized results will be shared with the counties, chambers and business organizations.

Individual businesses information will be kept confidential.

The county is offering updates on its County’s Economic Vitality webpage, http://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/departments/economic_development___vitality_ .

On March 27, President Trump signed into law the CARES Act, containing $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses.

“We want to make sure our businesses have access to information that could possibly assist them through this pandemic,” Granahan said. “Our business community is essential to our local economy and we are dedicated to continue to work with our local, regional and state partners to keep the information flowing regarding relief and recovery.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration has several temporary programs help businesses mostly through low-interest loans. Some of the products are available through application to SBA while others require businesses to work with a certified bank or credit union. Businesses in need of help, should contact Nevada Small Business Development Center Rural Advisor, Kathy Halbardier, by e-mail at kathyshalbardier@gmail.com or by phone at (775) 720-4428.

Earlier this week, Greater Commercial Lending said it was continuing to accept applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, authorized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

A subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, the lender will continue to accept applications from all interested Nevada based businesses, a spokesman said.

To learn more, visit http://www.GNCU.org/PPP or call 775-886-1966.