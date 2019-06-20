Douglas touted for movie locations

It has been more than eight years since the last big movie production visited Carson Valley.

“The Motel Life,” starred the J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room and a snowy Genoa field in addition to Emile Hirsh and Dakota Fanning.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Film Office and the Northern Nevada Development Authority conducted a session to identify and showcase film locations in Douglas County.

The sessions have been touted by County Commissioner John Engels as a way to attract movie productions here.

Authority Director of Communications Lynn O’Mara conducted the presentation.

The authority represents the state film office in the Sierra region.

She quoted author Robin Holabird who said in her book “Elvis, Marilyn and the Space Aliens: Icons on Screen in Nevada,” that the state represented three key attractions, the Old West, The New West and the Future West.

Holabird was interviewed in the early 1990s for the Carson Valley Almanac.

Nevada offers tax credits to movie productions, according to O’Mara.

Douglas County has been the scene of several motion pictures.

Between being Caesars Tahoe and the MontBleu, the hotel casino was briefly transformed into the Nomad for the movie “Smokin’ Aces.”

Nevada’s oldest town was featured in the Stephen King movie “Misery” with James Caan and Kathy Bates, which added a few new structures to recreate the town where the sheriff, played by Richard Farnsworth, lived.

A score of Genoans served as extras in the town in February 1990.

Director Rob Reiner said he wanted a location that looked like Colorado for the film, which meant the Sierra Nevada served as a stunt double for the Rockies.

The state film office maintains a database of filming locations.

The first step is to identify locations and permitting, and the solicit for county locations.

The state is looking at 10 initial locations to pilot and promote, by gathering location images, detailed information and listing the material in the database. Locations would be promoted and production companies supported as part of a pilot project for Douglas.

Forms are available to be included in the database at nnda.org.