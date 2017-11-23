Douglas students successful in home debate tournament

Douglas High School Speech and Debate students excelled in their home tournament last weekend with over a dozen students placing in the top five in their various performances.

The tournament brought 17 schools and over 150 students to Douglas High School on Friday and Saturday last week.

"I couldn't be more proud, not only of their performance at the tournament, but of their goodwill and graciousness in hosting other students," said Douglas Speech and Debate Coach Karen Heine. "They really came together as a team, took on many greater responsibilities as a host team like checking rooms after the tournament, cleaning the library where the judges were gathering the lost and found items, cleaning the commons and other duties that hosting a tournament requires. They worked together to accomplish great things. They supported each other emotionally to excel both in their own events and to assist students from other schools in navigating our facility. They learned a great deal and comforted those who were new to the competition."

Here are the results of the competition: In the varsity division, Willard Franklin placed first in program oratorical interpretation, Lea Gifford placed second in humorous interpretation, Isabelle Maalouf placed third in original oratory, Tobin Schultz placed fourth in foreign extemporaneous speaking and first in debate speaker points. In the novice category, Camille Maalouf placed first in humorous interpretation, Raeann Armstrong placed first in programmed oratorical interpretation, Jamie Harrison placed third in impromptu, Addison Gregory placed third in original oratory, Madison Zajac placed first in Lincoln Douglas and Jamie Harrison placed first in Congress debate. Both public forum teams, Maalouf and Loewen and Franklin and Schultz placed third. Both the senior policy team of Gifford and Brothers and the novice policy team of Molina and Bruzuchalski did well in a small panel.

“I am proud of all of their efforts and love to see them strong as a team.”



— Karen HeineDouglas Speech and Debate coach

In addition to the results, Heine said the team had their best fundraising of the year from the concession stand, the money will go towards sending the team to a state competition in March. Heine said at this rate she believes the team will have many qualifiers for the state competition.

Recommended Stories For You

"We had eight students who had never competed before on our team at this tournament," Heine said. "I am proud of all of their efforts and love to see them strong as a team. We will be preparing for our competition on Dec. 8 and 9 at Carson High School."

Heine thanked the community for coming out to support the tournament.

"We had 43 judges in the room at all times ready to go out and listen to these future leaders of our country present their ideas, interpret plays and argue issues," Heine said. "I am so grateful that I live in such a wonderful community and I know that these tournaments are always successful in Douglas County because of the willingness of people to support our endeavors."