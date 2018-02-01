Douglas students show off spelling chops

From "concierge" to "cauliflower," students from grades six to eight navigated difficult word spellings in the Douglas County School District Spelling Bee at Carson Valley Middle School on Wednesday.

The sixth-grade winner was Izaak Cervantes from Zephyr Cove Elementary School and the alternate was Rolf Larson from Carson Valley Middle School. The 7th grade winner was Sarah Thomas from Carson Valley Middle School and the alternate was Alex Wood from Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School. The 8th grade winner was Ruby Jacobsen from Carson Valley Middle School and the alternate was Mia Bertolone from Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.

A total of 31 students competed on Wednesday from Carson Valley Middle School, Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, George Whittell High School, Zephyr Cove Elementary School, Grace Christian Academy and a home-school student.

Pau-Wa-Lu Librarian Susan Bullard said the words at the spelling bee were challenging and the students were pushed hard to try to spell them correctly.

"This is a very important event. It stresses the importance of language and knowing what words mean."-Susan Bullard,Pau-Wa-Lu librarian

Bullard said she sent her students home with study packets. Kristy Reck, librarian from Carson Valley Middle School, said some of her students had been studying for weeks.

"It was a really great contest and great fun for the parents, teachers and the students," Bullard said.

The competitors at Wednesday's spelling bee had already advanced through their school level competitions.

"This is a very important event," said Romelle Cronin, Douglas County School District education services executive director. "It stresses the importance of language and knowing what words mean."

Bullard added that she heard her students saying they didn't know the meanings of the words they spelled incorrectly.

Winners of the district wide spelling bee advance to the Nevada State Spelling Bee in Las Vegas in March.