Douglas students receive college degrees

Douglas Graduates GARDNERVILLE ASSOCIATE CRIMINAL JUSTICE Regina Marie Pettinger ASSOCIATE NURSING Priyanka Khosla Danielle Osborn Amanda L. Sweet ASSOCIATE CONSTRUCTION Brandon M. Nelson ASSOCIATE MACHINE TOOL Richard L. Johnson ASSOCIATE GENERAL INDUSTRIAL Jonathan Michael Shoff ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Shelbilyn Beaty Sandra Lynn Brower Lauren Charissa Byers Jena Marie Chizek Jennifer Compton Tasha Noel Davis Grace Fischmann Jennifer Flores Kaela Lee Granados Alexis Gunnell Christian Taryn Hansen Emily Ann Hillman Ian Isherwood Chase Jackson Brandi Nicole Keenan Anita Kelly Justin Joseph Martin Alexus Marie McCurley Sabrina M. McKinley-Ryan Brooke Miller Raphael Palisoc Madison Grace Peters Cheila Esperansa Ramos Laureiann Rogers Laura Danielle Rose Shayla Raelene Ruttinger Maria Carolina Salas-Dominguez Torreyana Grace Sanguinetti Robin August Smuda Tomi Lin Souder Jacob Dee VanBeuge Autumn Marie Warren ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS Karina Diaz Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores Aaron Steven Whalin ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES Savannah Dawn Cecilia Gray MacKenzie Huntoon Anita Kelly Christina L. Morgan Isabel Rose Munoz Cheila Esperansa Ramos ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE Mataello Cota Sarah Patricia Hyatt Tyler William Kellar Evan Boyer McCormick Nathaniel P. Phillips Zachary Poole Alexandria Nicole Rose Laura Danielle Rose Noah Adam Edward Shek Tyler Johnathon Swayne MINDEN ASSOCIATE NURSING Erica Lyn Baker Michelle Rose Dermo Amber Marlene Hohenstein Gayle Marie Marsella Bianca Palacios ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Cassandra Junko Blackmore Angela Carini Heather Ann Christensen Spencer Nelson Flanders Sharon Faye Fournier Keri Ann Gransbery Alessandra E. Granucci Macie Harjes Joseph Gilbert Jacobsen Jade Moore Brady Ellis Rodina Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta Madelaine Abigail Shek Rebekah Elizabeth Swearingen Riana Testa Kaitlyn Vineyard ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS Sarah J. Bautista ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES Tessa Regan Lounsbury Daniel Lorin Morgan Bryan Spencer Rice ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE Caitlin Camara Kyle Camara Kandi Lynell Fulmer Carly Anais Johnson Aidan Edward McMackin Daniel Lorin Morgan Hunter Eugene Morris Joel Potter Colbey William Tracy CERTIFICATE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta WELLINGTON ASSOCIATE AUTOMATED SYSTEMS Joseph Daniel Serrano ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Kahleen Shae Capra CERTIFICATE CRIMINAL JUSTICE John Michael Enos

The first cohort of Douglas High School students received degrees through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start Program on Monday, more than two weeks before their graduation in Minden on June 6.

Minden resident and Douglas High senior Jordyn Hubbard has her mind set on becoming a prison psychologist, and her online classes through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program are giving her an assist with that.

“It was great, it was pretty simple and easy, and I’m ready to move on to the next step,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard, hoping to study criminal psychology after being inspired by a cousin who completed an internship in prison psychology, said the field sounded “perfect” for her. She graduated Monday with many of her other WNC colleagues before she’s even taking part in her own high school ceremony in June, and she’s happy with the end result.

Douglas County Superintendent Teri White said 15 Douglas students received degrees through the program.

Around 95 Douglas residents received degrees during Western Nevada College’s 2019 commencement ceremony at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Mills Park in Carson City.

Crowds of families and friends gathered to congratulate 617 individuals graduating with 651 degrees and certificates. The Jump Start College saw 131 high school graduates receive associate degrees before getting their diplomas.

Families were welcomed to the ceremony by the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band and the national anthem was performed by the Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company.

WNC President Vincent Solis welcomed staff, parents and students to the event.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a keynote speaker at the event, recounted the story of Maya Angelou, a mute for the first five years of her life and relied on the encouragement of her grandmother who believed she would become a teacher later in life. Ford said eventually Angelou overcame her impediment and effectively used it to assist others in overcoming their own difficulties globally and to become a “rainbow” in others’ lives.

“Her grandmother was the rainbow that instilled a sense of belief in Maya Angelou,” Ford said. “I’ve had some rainbows in my life, too.”

He shared his experiences about transitioning from tougher times going from high school to making it to college at Texas A& M University through Project Upward Bound, a program for students whose parents weren’t able to receive their own college education. He transitioned into Section 8 housing and eventually had his son who is about to enroll in medical school. Ford said he wanted to be able to encourage a graduate in Monday’s crowd to go on and to do better things.

“I share this with you now to say this: You all are on the precipice of greatness,” he said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the second keynote speaker, opened by acknowledging this year’s largest WNC class of Wildcats, the college’s mascot, as well as this year’s first female majority in the Legislature in the nation.

“All I can tell you is this is the year of the woman,” he said to cheers.

He recalled previous years when WNC was known was Western Nevada Community College, but approved of the elimination of the change to WNC to recognize broader, regional achievements to serve greater populations. Sisolak also praised the institution’s JumpStart and college prison programs, the latter of which currently serves 70 who are earning their degree in incarceration to improve their lives.

Addressing the graduates before him, he said each one should be proud of their own achievements Monday and reflect on the obstacles they experienced to arrive at this moment.

“You have each answered the call to reach for a higher education,” he said. “You represent some of the most promising things that our state has to offer. … I know the road to get here wasn’t easy. If it were, everybody would do it.

“…But you didn’t give up; you made it here today. No matter what life threw in front of you during the course of your education, you didn’t let it derail you during the course of your education.”

Graduates after the event joined with their families receiving gifts and flowers.

Carson City graduate Ricardo Romero, who received an associate in arts degree in criminal justice, said he hopes to join a police academy during the summer or fall but is unsure where he’ll go just yet.

“If I go to a police department outside the state, then it’s all good,” he said.

He said WNC’s program was beneficial and that he enjoyed his criminal investigation classes the most. Eventually, he said, he hopes to become an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “I would tell (anyone considering the program) it’s pretty fun, the instructors have a lot of stories and just go for it if you’re trying to look for being in law enforcement here.”