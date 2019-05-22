 Douglas students receive college degrees | RecordCourier.com

Douglas students receive college degrees

Local | May 22, 2019

by Jessica Garcia
jgarcia@nevadaappeal.com

Douglas Graduates

GARDNERVILLE

ASSOCIATE CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Regina Marie Pettinger

ASSOCIATE NURSING

Priyanka Khosla

Danielle Osborn

Amanda L. Sweet

ASSOCIATE CONSTRUCTION

Brandon M. Nelson

ASSOCIATE MACHINE TOOL

Richard L. Johnson

ASSOCIATE GENERAL INDUSTRIAL

Jonathan Michael Shoff

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Shelbilyn Beaty

Sandra Lynn Brower

Lauren Charissa Byers

Jena Marie Chizek

Jennifer Compton

Tasha Noel Davis

Grace Fischmann

Jennifer Flores

Kaela Lee Granados

Alexis Gunnell

Christian Taryn Hansen

Emily Ann Hillman

Ian Isherwood

Chase Jackson

Brandi Nicole Keenan

Anita Kelly

Justin Joseph Martin

Alexus Marie McCurley

Sabrina M. McKinley-Ryan

Brooke Miller

Raphael Palisoc

Madison Grace Peters

Cheila Esperansa Ramos

Laureiann Rogers

Laura Danielle Rose

Shayla Raelene Ruttinger

Maria Carolina Salas-Dominguez

Torreyana Grace Sanguinetti

Robin August Smuda

Tomi Lin Souder

Jacob Dee VanBeuge

Autumn Marie Warren

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Karina Diaz

Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores

Aaron Steven Whalin

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Savannah Dawn Cecilia Gray

MacKenzie Huntoon

Anita Kelly

Christina L. Morgan

Isabel Rose Munoz

Cheila Esperansa Ramos

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Mataello Cota

Sarah Patricia Hyatt

Tyler William Kellar

Evan Boyer McCormick

Nathaniel P. Phillips

Zachary Poole

Alexandria Nicole Rose

Laura Danielle Rose

Noah Adam Edward Shek

Tyler Johnathon Swayne

MINDEN

ASSOCIATE NURSING

Erica Lyn Baker

Michelle Rose Dermo

Amber Marlene Hohenstein

Gayle Marie Marsella

Bianca Palacios

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Cassandra Junko Blackmore

Angela Carini

Heather Ann Christensen

Spencer Nelson Flanders

Sharon Faye Fournier

Keri Ann Gransbery

Alessandra E. Granucci

Macie Harjes

Joseph Gilbert Jacobsen

Jade Moore

Brady Ellis Rodina

Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta

Madelaine Abigail Shek

Rebekah Elizabeth Swearingen

Riana Testa

Kaitlyn Vineyard

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Sarah J. Bautista

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Tessa Regan Lounsbury

Daniel Lorin Morgan

Bryan Spencer Rice

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Caitlin Camara

Kyle Camara

Kandi Lynell Fulmer

Carly Anais Johnson

Aidan Edward McMackin

Daniel Lorin Morgan

Hunter Eugene Morris

Joel Potter

Colbey William Tracy

CERTIFICATE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta

WELLINGTON

ASSOCIATE AUTOMATED SYSTEMS

Joseph Daniel Serrano

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Kahleen Shae Capra

CERTIFICATE CRIMINAL JUSTICE

John Michael Enos

The first cohort of Douglas High School students received degrees through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start Program on Monday, more than two weeks before their graduation in Minden on June 6.

Minden resident and Douglas High senior Jordyn Hubbard has her mind set on becoming a prison psychologist, and her online classes through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program are giving her an assist with that.

“It was great, it was pretty simple and easy, and I’m ready to move on to the next step,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard, hoping to study criminal psychology after being inspired by a cousin who completed an internship in prison psychology, said the field sounded “perfect” for her. She graduated Monday with many of her other WNC colleagues before she’s even taking part in her own high school ceremony in June, and she’s happy with the end result.

Douglas County Superintendent Teri White said 15 Douglas students received degrees through the program.

Around 95 Douglas residents received degrees during Western Nevada College’s 2019 commencement ceremony at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Mills Park in Carson City.

Crowds of families and friends gathered to congratulate 617 individuals graduating with 651 degrees and certificates. The Jump Start College saw 131 high school graduates receive associate degrees before getting their diplomas.

Families were welcomed to the ceremony by the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band and the national anthem was performed by the Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company.

WNC President Vincent Solis welcomed staff, parents and students to the event.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a keynote speaker at the event, recounted the story of Maya Angelou, a mute for the first five years of her life and relied on the encouragement of her grandmother who believed she would become a teacher later in life. Ford said eventually Angelou overcame her impediment and effectively used it to assist others in overcoming their own difficulties globally and to become a “rainbow” in others’ lives.

“Her grandmother was the rainbow that instilled a sense of belief in Maya Angelou,” Ford said. “I’ve had some rainbows in my life, too.”

He shared his experiences about transitioning from tougher times going from high school to making it to college at Texas A& M University through Project Upward Bound, a program for students whose parents weren’t able to receive their own college education. He transitioned into Section 8 housing and eventually had his son who is about to enroll in medical school. Ford said he wanted to be able to encourage a graduate in Monday’s crowd to go on and to do better things.

“I share this with you now to say this: You all are on the precipice of greatness,” he said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the second keynote speaker, opened by acknowledging this year’s largest WNC class of Wildcats, the college’s mascot, as well as this year’s first female majority in the Legislature in the nation.

“All I can tell you is this is the year of the woman,” he said to cheers.

He recalled previous years when WNC was known was Western Nevada Community College, but approved of the elimination of the change to WNC to recognize broader, regional achievements to serve greater populations. Sisolak also praised the institution’s JumpStart and college prison programs, the latter of which currently serves 70 who are earning their degree in incarceration to improve their lives.

Addressing the graduates before him, he said each one should be proud of their own achievements Monday and reflect on the obstacles they experienced to arrive at this moment.

“You have each answered the call to reach for a higher education,” he said. “You represent some of the most promising things that our state has to offer. … I know the road to get here wasn’t easy. If it were, everybody would do it.

“…But you didn’t give up; you made it here today. No matter what life threw in front of you during the course of your education, you didn’t let it derail you during the course of your education.”

Graduates after the event joined with their families receiving gifts and flowers.

Carson City graduate Ricardo Romero, who received an associate in arts degree in criminal justice, said he hopes to join a police academy during the summer or fall but is unsure where he’ll go just yet.

“If I go to a police department outside the state, then it’s all good,” he said.

He said WNC’s program was beneficial and that he enjoyed his criminal investigation classes the most. Eventually, he said, he hopes to become an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “I would tell (anyone considering the program) it’s pretty fun, the instructors have a lot of stories and just go for it if you’re trying to look for being in law enforcement here.”

