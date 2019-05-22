Douglas students receive college degrees
jgarcia@nevadaappeal.com
Douglas Graduates
GARDNERVILLE
ASSOCIATE CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Regina Marie Pettinger
ASSOCIATE NURSING
Priyanka Khosla
Danielle Osborn
Amanda L. Sweet
ASSOCIATE CONSTRUCTION
Brandon M. Nelson
ASSOCIATE MACHINE TOOL
Richard L. Johnson
ASSOCIATE GENERAL INDUSTRIAL
Jonathan Michael Shoff
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Shelbilyn Beaty
Sandra Lynn Brower
Lauren Charissa Byers
Jena Marie Chizek
Jennifer Compton
Tasha Noel Davis
Grace Fischmann
Jennifer Flores
Kaela Lee Granados
Alexis Gunnell
Christian Taryn Hansen
Emily Ann Hillman
Ian Isherwood
Chase Jackson
Brandi Nicole Keenan
Anita Kelly
Justin Joseph Martin
Alexus Marie McCurley
Sabrina M. McKinley-Ryan
Brooke Miller
Raphael Palisoc
Madison Grace Peters
Cheila Esperansa Ramos
Laureiann Rogers
Laura Danielle Rose
Shayla Raelene Ruttinger
Maria Carolina Salas-Dominguez
Torreyana Grace Sanguinetti
Robin August Smuda
Tomi Lin Souder
Jacob Dee VanBeuge
Autumn Marie Warren
ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS
Karina Diaz
Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores
Aaron Steven Whalin
ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES
Savannah Dawn Cecilia Gray
MacKenzie Huntoon
Anita Kelly
Christina L. Morgan
Isabel Rose Munoz
Cheila Esperansa Ramos
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE
Mataello Cota
Sarah Patricia Hyatt
Tyler William Kellar
Evan Boyer McCormick
Nathaniel P. Phillips
Zachary Poole
Alexandria Nicole Rose
Laura Danielle Rose
Noah Adam Edward Shek
Tyler Johnathon Swayne
MINDEN
ASSOCIATE NURSING
Erica Lyn Baker
Michelle Rose Dermo
Amber Marlene Hohenstein
Gayle Marie Marsella
Bianca Palacios
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Cassandra Junko Blackmore
Angela Carini
Heather Ann Christensen
Spencer Nelson Flanders
Sharon Faye Fournier
Keri Ann Gransbery
Alessandra E. Granucci
Macie Harjes
Joseph Gilbert Jacobsen
Jade Moore
Brady Ellis Rodina
Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta
Madelaine Abigail Shek
Rebekah Elizabeth Swearingen
Riana Testa
Kaitlyn Vineyard
ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS
Sarah J. Bautista
ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES
Tessa Regan Lounsbury
Daniel Lorin Morgan
Bryan Spencer Rice
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE
Caitlin Camara
Kyle Camara
Kandi Lynell Fulmer
Carly Anais Johnson
Aidan Edward McMackin
Daniel Lorin Morgan
Hunter Eugene Morris
Joel Potter
Colbey William Tracy
CERTIFICATE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
Meaghan Victoria Sciarrotta
WELLINGTON
ASSOCIATE AUTOMATED SYSTEMS
Joseph Daniel Serrano
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Kahleen Shae Capra
CERTIFICATE CRIMINAL JUSTICE
John Michael Enos
The first cohort of Douglas High School students received degrees through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start Program on Monday, more than two weeks before their graduation in Minden on June 6.
Minden resident and Douglas High senior Jordyn Hubbard has her mind set on becoming a prison psychologist, and her online classes through Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program are giving her an assist with that.
“It was great, it was pretty simple and easy, and I’m ready to move on to the next step,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard, hoping to study criminal psychology after being inspired by a cousin who completed an internship in prison psychology, said the field sounded “perfect” for her. She graduated Monday with many of her other WNC colleagues before she’s even taking part in her own high school ceremony in June, and she’s happy with the end result.
Douglas County Superintendent Teri White said 15 Douglas students received degrees through the program.
Around 95 Douglas residents received degrees during Western Nevada College’s 2019 commencement ceremony at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Mills Park in Carson City.
Crowds of families and friends gathered to congratulate 617 individuals graduating with 651 degrees and certificates. The Jump Start College saw 131 high school graduates receive associate degrees before getting their diplomas.
Families were welcomed to the ceremony by the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band and the national anthem was performed by the Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company.
WNC President Vincent Solis welcomed staff, parents and students to the event.
Attorney General Aaron Ford, a keynote speaker at the event, recounted the story of Maya Angelou, a mute for the first five years of her life and relied on the encouragement of her grandmother who believed she would become a teacher later in life. Ford said eventually Angelou overcame her impediment and effectively used it to assist others in overcoming their own difficulties globally and to become a “rainbow” in others’ lives.
“Her grandmother was the rainbow that instilled a sense of belief in Maya Angelou,” Ford said. “I’ve had some rainbows in my life, too.”
He shared his experiences about transitioning from tougher times going from high school to making it to college at Texas A& M University through Project Upward Bound, a program for students whose parents weren’t able to receive their own college education. He transitioned into Section 8 housing and eventually had his son who is about to enroll in medical school. Ford said he wanted to be able to encourage a graduate in Monday’s crowd to go on and to do better things.
“I share this with you now to say this: You all are on the precipice of greatness,” he said.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, the second keynote speaker, opened by acknowledging this year’s largest WNC class of Wildcats, the college’s mascot, as well as this year’s first female majority in the Legislature in the nation.
“All I can tell you is this is the year of the woman,” he said to cheers.
He recalled previous years when WNC was known was Western Nevada Community College, but approved of the elimination of the change to WNC to recognize broader, regional achievements to serve greater populations. Sisolak also praised the institution’s JumpStart and college prison programs, the latter of which currently serves 70 who are earning their degree in incarceration to improve their lives.
Addressing the graduates before him, he said each one should be proud of their own achievements Monday and reflect on the obstacles they experienced to arrive at this moment.
“You have each answered the call to reach for a higher education,” he said. “You represent some of the most promising things that our state has to offer. … I know the road to get here wasn’t easy. If it were, everybody would do it.
“…But you didn’t give up; you made it here today. No matter what life threw in front of you during the course of your education, you didn’t let it derail you during the course of your education.”
Graduates after the event joined with their families receiving gifts and flowers.
Carson City graduate Ricardo Romero, who received an associate in arts degree in criminal justice, said he hopes to join a police academy during the summer or fall but is unsure where he’ll go just yet.
“If I go to a police department outside the state, then it’s all good,” he said.
He said WNC’s program was beneficial and that he enjoyed his criminal investigation classes the most. Eventually, he said, he hopes to become an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “I would tell (anyone considering the program) it’s pretty fun, the instructors have a lot of stories and just go for it if you’re trying to look for being in law enforcement here.”