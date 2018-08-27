Douglas students perform at 9/11 dinner

Performances from Douglas High School's Drama and Speech students will be featured at this year's 9/11 Memorial Dinner hosted by Sierra Nevada Republican Women. At this, the 18th annual commemorative dinner, the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland and surrounding communities will be honored. They opened their hearts and homes to the passengers traveling on 38 jumbo jets who found themselves stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11.

Drama students Levi Romero, Mari Murillo, Sarah Johnson, Alexis Schreiber and Tullia Rosa will perform selections from "Come From Away," the Tony Award winning play depicting efforts of the citizens of Gander to make the "Plane People" as they were known feel welcomed and at home, the terrorists' devastation in the U.S. notwithstanding.

The dinner will be held Sept. 9 at Carson Valley Inn. Ticket price is $45, and tickets can be purchased by contacting Bev Turner, 408-209-6643 or sierranevrepwomen@gmail.com or go to the "Events" tab on the SNRW website, sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com/events.