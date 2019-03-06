Douglas student off to nationals

When she's not serving ice cream at Baskin Robbin's in Carson City, Douglas High School senior Perla Molina is serving a big scoop of American speechifying.

Molina will be representing Nevada at the American Legion National High School Oratorical Scholarship Finals in April.

She won the Legion's Fourth District High School contest on the U.S. Constitution on Jan 12.

On Feb. 9, Molina took third place at the state contest, but because the first and second place winners had a conflict, she will be going to the national contest in their stead.

Molina said her essay focused on voter rights and suppression.

"I listed all the Constitutional amendments that give us our voting rights and talked about the various forms of voter suppression in modern society that violate our own laws and the Constitution," she said.

A member of the Douglas High Speech and Debate team, she said this is her first attempt at the American Legion Contest.

She said she won her first and second speech tournaments, which helped her move quickly to varsity level.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and recently joined the Sign Language Club.

She said she has already been accepted to the University of San Francisco where she plans to major in computer science, focusing on website design.

She just recently finished redesigning Douglas High's web site as part of her fourth year of web design.

"I definitely want to work with computers and web design," she said. "I want to be a designer-developer."