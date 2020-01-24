Douglas sticker brings home award

Douglas County’s award-winning “I Voted” sticker was a collaboration between the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office and a Nevada graphic designer.

State Reprographics Supervisor Megan Starr proposed the sticker and adding a Braille component.

“She presented us with a few options and we worked with her for a few days tweaking this and that and then finally asked her to come up with a rendition that incorporated the Douglas County flag,” said Election Administrator Dena Dawson. “We absolutely love the design and can’t wait to share them, especially with our visually impaired voters.”

The sticker was one of five winners of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s 2019 Clearinghouse “Clearies” Awards for Original and Creative “I Voted” Stickers.

Three of the winners included Nevada counties, including Douglas, Clark and Washoe. Alaska and Louisiana rounded out the winners.

In Fall 2019, the Douglas Election Team collaborated with the Secretary of State’s office and Starr.

Contest judges praised the sticker’s colorful artistry and rich local design and were impressed with the braille message that reads “I voted today.”

This sticker is believed to be the first known “I Voted” sticker in the country to include braille.

Established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002, the commission is charged with serving as a clearinghouse for election administration information. To uphold this, it launched the Clearies in 2016 to promote best election practices. The new 2019 award category recognizes the efforts of elections officials to incorporating a local flair to the celebrated American tradition of the “I Voted” sticker.

These stickers are an inexpensive way election officials help voters show their pride in participating in their civic duty.

“Presidential election years present unique challenges for election officials and voting has already begun in the Nation’s first primary,” said Election Assistance Commission Chairwoman Christy McCormick. “As election officials buckle down for a busy election year, we are excited to announce the creative and original sticker honorees to recognize election officials across the country who did exceptional work in 2019 for outreach to voters through this American tradition. The recipients of these awards displayed a tremendous understanding of their voters and local artistry in their service to the community. On behalf of myself and my three fellow Commissioners, I congratulate their achievements and look forward to seeing their contributions from 2019 continue in the 2020 elections and beyond.”