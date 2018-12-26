Douglas sheriff retires after 45 years

Douglas County's 21st sheriff in 156 years hangs up his badge at the beginning of January, having served 21 years in the office and more than four decades in law enforcement.

Ron Pierini started his career as a Carson City deputy at age 21 in 1973 after receiving a degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Pierini came to work in Douglas County in 1976 and after two years found himself essentially in charge of law enforcement at the nearest thing Douglas County has to a real city, Stateline.

It was his unflappability that carried him through the Harveys bombing in 1980.

Former County Commissioner Bernie Curtis, who served as Pierini's training officer, said he and then-Sheriff Jerry Maple characterized the sheriff as "the Rock."

"Ron engenders calmness and tranquility in many serious chaotic situations," Curtis recounted at a luncheon. "He managed the Sheriff's Office with little drama and little internal crisis, and law enforcement agencies are built on crisis."

Recommended Stories For You

By the end of his term, on Jan. 7, 2019, he will have been the second-longest serving sheriff in Douglas County. He was appointed in 1997 when Sheriff Jerry Maple retired. Pierini won five straight campaigns to retain his seat, announcing in November he would retire after 45 years in law enforcement.

An elder statesman in Nevada's law enforcement community, Pierini has also served on the Peace Officers Standards Training commission for 16 years, including 12 as chairman.

May 16, 2018, was proclaimed Sheriff Ron Pierini Day by Gov. Brian Sandoval in thanks for his contribution.