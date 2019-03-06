Douglas Sheriff: ‘Background check law unenforceable’

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said he opposes a law that requires background checks for private gun owners.

"I think SB-143 is a terrible law, it is unnecessary and unenforceable," he said on Wednesday. "I do not agree with it at all. I do not plan on putting any effort or resources into enforcing it, primarily because it's unenforceable."

Coverley said the law won't have any impact on gun crime, one of the key arguments in favor of its passage.

"It will not make any impact on violent gun crime in Douglas County," he said. "I am a strong and enthusiastic supporter or the 2nd Amendment and have sworn an oath to protect the US constitution and Nevada Constitution."

Supporters of making Douglas County a 2nd Amendment "sanctuary county," are scheduled to gather for a rally at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rural county officials across the state are actively opposing the law, which was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor last month.