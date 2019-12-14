Douglas seniors receive commendation from National Merit Scholarship Program

Two Douglas High School seniors have been commended in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Kristina Benbrooks and Addison Gregory are among 34,000 students across the country who received letters of commendation.

They placed among the top 50,000 students of the more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

They won’t be continuing through the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, though they were recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Benbrooks was a Gold Key winner at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for Northern Nevada. She has been a regular participant at Project Santa Claus.

Gregory runs cross-country at Douglas High School and is a regular on the school’s honor roll.