Douglas seeks help in arson case

Authorities are seeking help in finding whoever set a fire in the restrooms at James Lee Park around 4 p.m. Sunday.

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy responded to find smoke coming from the interior of the restroom located near the baseball diamonds.

Deputies found a smoldering pile of paper in the corner of one of the bathroom stalls.

The fire spread to the interior walls causing several thousand dollars in damage to the facility. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in an attempt to locate any witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the arson is urged to call Sergeant Hubkey with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Investigation Division at 775-782-9080 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463).