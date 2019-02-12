Douglas sandbag locations open ahead of flooding

Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building

Sand is located in parking lot rear of building

Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station

Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Sand is located in the upper parking lot

Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding and high winds.

A storm is coming Wednesday and Thursday which could potentially cause flooding for snow-clogged drainage areas, poor drainage areas, and small streams below 6,000 feet, however no rivers have been predicted to flood at this time. Strong winds are also expected Wednesday through Thursday. Residents might also expect intermittent road closures due to flooding. All residents should pay attention to local media and weather alerts and should prepare an emergency kit for their family.

Douglas County has sandbags available at nine locations and urges residents to assemble them on their property if there is a chance of flooding.

Preparations before the storm

• Snow Mitigation: Do as much cleanup from weekend storm as possible. Reducing snow load on structures. Clearing snow from drains and gutters.

• Evaluate "Plan-B" travel options over the Sierra (snow/rain) and wind prone valleys Wednesday-Thursday.

• Secure loose objects, construction equipment, trash cans ahead of potential strong winds.

• Clear areas prone to ponding water and mud.

County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said residents may report flooding in Douglas County by calling (775)782-5126.

"Residents may not see a crew in their community immediately; however, Douglas County road crews and the Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be responding to all calls based on priority."