Douglas sandbag locations open ahead of flooding
February 12, 2019
Sandbag locations are:
Zephyr Cove Park
Warrior Way
Sand is located in the upper parking lot
Sheridan Fire Station
980 Sheridan Lane
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area
Genoa Fire Station
2298 Main Street
Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area
Jacks Valley Fire Station
3450 Jacks Valley Road
Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station
Johnson Lane Fire Station
1450 Stephanie Lane
Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station
Fish Springs Fire Station
2249 Fish Springs Road
Sand is located in parking lot rear of building
Ruhenstroth Fire Station
2008 Pinto Circle
Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building
Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center
4001 Carter Drive
Sand is located in front parking lot
Fire District Warehouse
941 Mitch Drive
Sand is located front parking lot, north side
Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding and high winds.
A storm is coming Wednesday and Thursday which could potentially cause flooding for snow-clogged drainage areas, poor drainage areas, and small streams below 6,000 feet, however no rivers have been predicted to flood at this time. Strong winds are also expected Wednesday through Thursday. Residents might also expect intermittent road closures due to flooding. All residents should pay attention to local media and weather alerts and should prepare an emergency kit for their family.
Douglas County has sandbags available at nine locations and urges residents to assemble them on their property if there is a chance of flooding.
Preparations before the storm
• Snow Mitigation: Do as much cleanup from weekend storm as possible. Reducing snow load on structures. Clearing snow from drains and gutters.
• Evaluate "Plan-B" travel options over the Sierra (snow/rain) and wind prone valleys Wednesday-Thursday.
• Secure loose objects, construction equipment, trash cans ahead of potential strong winds.
• Clear areas prone to ponding water and mud.
County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said residents may report flooding in Douglas County by calling (775)782-5126.
"Residents may not see a crew in their community immediately; however, Douglas County road crews and the Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be responding to all calls based on priority."
