Douglas residents turn-out for community coronavirus testing

People started lining up an hour early for community coronavirus testing on Wednesday morning.

Officials said they were close conducting three-quarters of the available tests in just the first hour of the event held at Douglas High School by Carson City Health and Human Services.

A half-dozen Douglas County residents were reported with the coronavirus, the largest single day total since the outbreak began in mid-March.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 14 new cases across the four counties where it serves as public health officer.

As of Tuesday night, there were 36 active Douglas cases reported with 58 recoveries.

A dozen new cases were reported over the past five days. Most of the cases didn’t have a connection to a previously reported case, but there were two who were exposed at work, and three with recent travel history to California and Idaho. Another man was exposed to out-of-state visitors.

The number of hospitalized patients is up to 16 from all four counties.

On Wednesday, public health officials conducted community testing for residents without symptoms at Douglas High School.

Another round of community testing is scheduled for Alpine County residents at Woodfords on Thursday.

Natural disasters are happening concurrently with the COVID-19 pandemic, making it necessary for the Red Cross to adapt emergency response measures including how they deploy volunteers to a disaster response.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur,” said American Red Cross of Utah and Nevada Regional Director Heidi Ruster “In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community. Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our own state.”

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, the Red Cross has put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.

Volunteers are being sought to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory and information collection.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit redcross.org/volunteertoday