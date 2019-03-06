Douglas poet Bunn competes at state

Douglas High School Senior Shannon Bunn will be one of nine high school poets from across the state will take center stage at the 14th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals on March 16 in Reno.

The State Finals start at noon to at KNPB Channel 5 Public Broadcasting's studios, 1670 N. Virginia St., in Reno. The event is free, open to the public and media.

Bunn has previously placed in the Douglas Poetry Out Loud competition.

An artist, Bunn was one of three American Visions nominees from Douglas County. She performed in the high school play "And A Child Shall Lead Them."

Bunn has made the Douglas High School honor roll the last three years in a row.

"The talent and confidence we see in students, who get on stage and make these works their own, is just really remarkable," said Maryjane Dorofachuk, arts learning specialist for the Nevada Arts Council, a sponsor of the program. "These teenagers inspire and they learn that words matter."

One winner from the nine finalists will be selected to represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C., April 30 to May 1.