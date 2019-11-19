Douglas outskirts getting paper Census

While most Douglas County residents will receive a mailed notice encouraging them to participate in the U.S. Census online, some in the more remote corners will also receive a paper questionnaire.

On Monday, the Census revealed where they plan to send questionnaires, including the Lake Tahoe and Topaz Ranch Estates portions of Douglas County.

According to the Census, 95 percent of housing units will receive census invitations.

“Most areas of the country are likely to respond online, so most housing units will receive a letter asking then to go online to complete the census.”

However the Census has also identified areas less likely to respond online

The Census is scheduled to contact people starting mid-March 2020. Any household that hasn’t responded to the first invitation will receive a paper questionnaire by mid-April.

The Census is called for every 10 years in the U.S. Constitution.