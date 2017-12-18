Douglas on lookout for impaired drivers this holiday

Douglas County authorities will be on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout this holiday season.

Extra patrols will be out through Jan. 2 to help keep motorists under the influence from hurting themselves or others.

"One of the deadliest and most often committed, yet preventable of crimes is impaired driving," Sheriff Ron Pierini said. "It has become a serious safety epidemic in our state. I want everyone to be safe this holiday season."

The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety and Douglas County Sheriff's Office are urging Nevadans to be recharged and ready to start a fresh year rather than spending your holidays incarcerated after making a potentially life-changing decision to drive impaired.

More than 26 law enforcement agencies, including the Nevada Highway Patrol, are participating in this year's Joining Forces program.

Over the past five years, an average of 300 people died in drunk driver crashes during the Christmas through New Year holiday period, according to the Nevada Department of .

In December 2016, 781 people lost their lives in drunk-driving crashes per the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

Impaired drivers have consistently been the most common cause of motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries and deaths in Nevada. Law enforcement officers statewide will be working to reduce the number of impaired drivers and save lives.

Drivers and riders are encouraged to know the law for blood alcohol levels and abide by the following guidelines:

■ Consider attending a non-alcoholic party.

■ Designate a sober driver before drinking.

■ Reserve a hotel room to avoid driving.

■ Use a taxi, call a sober friend, family member or use public transportation.

■ Call 911 if a drunk driver is seen on the road.

■ Take the keys of an impaired driver or arrange for them to get a ride with a sober driver.

For resources and laws pertaining to impaired driving and riding, please visit http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/dont-drive-impaired.