Douglas nonstore retailers double sales

While Black Friday didn’t do much for brick and mortar sales in Douglas County, Cyber Monday was apparently a big hit.

Nonstore retailers raked in $6 million in taxable sales, nearly doubling the amount sold in 2018.

According to the Nevada Department of Taxation, the category was the third highest in the county in the month of November 2019.

Figures were released last week by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

General merchandise stores sales were essentially flat compared to the year before bringing in $10.06 million in sales.

Food services and drinking places raised $8.8 million in November, up from $8.3 million, with accommodations bringing in $2.1 million.

Building materials and garden equipment was up slightly over the previous year with $4.4 million, while motor vehicle and parts dealers brought in $3.2 million. There is only one small car lot in all of Douglas County, located in Gardnerville.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods sold $6.5 million in taxable goods, up from $3.4 million the year before.

Douglas County merchants sold $72.2 million in taxable goods during the month, up 15.7 percent from November 2018.

The county does not generate sufficient sales tax to support itself, so it receives a subsidy from the state taken from counties that generate higher amounts of sales tax, like Clark and Washoe counties.

The county raised $986,323 of the $1.26 million it received in consolidated taxes.

Clark County generated $3.98 billion of the state’s total $5.4 billion in taxable sales during November 2019.

The casinos at Stateline posted an 8.1 percent increase in December 2019 thanks in part to the ski season.

According to the Gaming Control Board, Stateline had an $18.1 million up from $16.8 million in December 2018.

Carson Valley casinos, which include Carson City and East Fork Townships were down 2 percent to $9.3 million.