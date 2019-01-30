Douglas man killed in Reno collision

A Topaz Ranch Estates man was identified as the victim in a fatal collision that occurred in Reno on Sunday.

Korbin Preston, 20, was killed in the 4:43 a.m. collision on Interstate 580 near Moana Lane after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving was hit.

A woman in the Jeep with him was taken for treatment with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Preston was killed when he was struck from behind by a Nissan pickup. A second pickup then hit both vehicles.

The driver of the Nissan ran from the scene on foot and was caught by Reno police, where he was arrested by troopers on suspicion of drunken driving.

The NHP is seeking witnesses to the crash. Contact Sgt. Chris Kelly at ckelly@dps.state.nv.uswith information.

A Douglas High School graduate, a celebration of Preston's life is noon Feb. 9 at Topaz Lake Park.

A funeral service for Gardnerville Ranchos resident Monica Adela Quiroga, who was killed in a Jan. 12 off-road accident, was Jan. 25 at Valley Christian Fellowship in Minden.

Quiroga was a native Nevadan who grew up in Gardnerville.

She died two days before her 32nd birthday, according to her family.

Donations in her name may be mailed to 1336 Leonard Road, Gardnerville, NV 89460.