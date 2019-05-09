Douglas Library hosts book sale this weekend

The Douglas County Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library invite you to their spring book sale on 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A members-only preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be 4-7 p.m. Friday.

Visitors may join the Friends at the door to take advantage of this special sale and receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. The book sale will be held at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., Minden.

All proceeds from the sale support the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library and the Douglas County Public Library Foundation.

For information, library.douglascounty.nv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.