Douglas hosts quad-county coronavirus testing

Health workers test residents for the coronavirus on Tuesday morning at Sunridge Fire Station 12 in Indian Hills.

Kurt Hildebrand

Like shoppers at a garage sale, residents seeking coronavirus testing were lined up at Sunridge Fire Station 12 well before the official 8 a.m. opening.

Around 200 tests were available for residents of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, who turned up at the fire station located near the Carson-Douglas line.

Testing is supposed to conclude by 11 a.m., but the popularity of the event could bring it to a close much earlier.

No appointments were required, and participants had to fill out a simple form. The entire process took less than five minutes.

Results of the nasal swabs will be available in three to five days. The testing was only for those who have symptoms. Antivirus testing requires a blood draw.

Testing of Quad-County residents is continuing to expand. Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow us on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.