Douglas High School student to open for Lacy J. Dalton

We are proud to announce that local student Jakota Wass has been chosen to open at the Lacy J. Dalton concert on Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center fundraising event.

Wass is a 14-year-old freshman at Douglas High school. He picked the guitar up at age 10 and taught himself how to play his first song, "Folsom Prison Blues," by Johnny Cash. From there he began and continues to take guitar lessons over the past two years and has expanded his playlist.

He currently knows around 70 songs with his genre of choice being country western music. He is known for his variety of Johnny Cash songs. However, he has branched out to songs by other artists such as Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Straight, Glen Campbell, and the Eagles just to name a few.

He has opened up for Krista Jenkins with All Hat No Cattle and the Trippin' King Snakes for a local fundraiser and played with the Comstock Cowboys in Virginia City, soloed at the Cutthroat Saloon in Markleeville, and played at our local wine walks and the Minden Farmer's Markets during the summer of 2017. Locals who have seen him perform believe his appearance will make an entertaining addition to the concert.

According to Andrea Rajeski president of Young at Heart (YAH) the fundraising arm of the Douglas County Senior Center, the concert is one of the most important fundraisers of the year.

"We are so grateful to the community for their support," says Rajeski. "This year's concert is a sellout and that means a lot because 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to our hot soup program. The hot soup program, costs $1,600 a month to run and supports the elderly and others in the community. No one is ever turned away."

If you are unable to attend the concert but would still like to contribute to this worthwhile charity, please use this link to may a donation of any size. http://www.youngatheartcarsonvalleynv.org/donations, Or, stop by the center at 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.