Douglas High plant sale upcoming

Lori Ramm and Amanda Snellgrove work on plants in the Douglas High School greenhouse in preparation for next weekend's plant sale.

Kurt Hildebrand

It’s spring and an old man’s fancy turns to thoughts of gardening. That pretty much goes for everyone else, too, judging by the plant sales cropping up around Carson Valley.

Douglas High School’s Agricultural Program is growing all manner of vegetables and flowers for it’s annual plant sale May 11-12 and May 18-19.

“We have a wide variety of vegetables and flowers for sale,” junior Amanda Snelgrove said. “They’re great Mother’s Day gifts.”

Featured this year are lots of different kinds of tomatoes, including early girls, squash, strawberries and lots of different herbs.

“We have lemon balm, apple mint, oregano and rosemary,” Snelgrove said naming a few. We have quite a few herbs this year.”

Student Lori Ramm said the flower baskets are doing well this year. The school grows about half the baskets sold by Main Street Gardnerville to hang off light poles in the town.

There also are hanging baskets of strawberry plants.

“You can hang them up outside and when it gets cold outside, you can bring them in,” she said. “It’s been a good year for our plants.”

The sale is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all four days. Mother’s Day is May 12.

The Heritage Park Community Gardens in Gardnerville is hosting an annual Spring Open House and Plant Faire 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11.

“For the grownups there will be starter plants, transplants and Garden Goodies available for donation, including some Mother’s and Father’s Day gifts,” organizer Vicki Bates said. “Every mom who shows up will get a free raffle ticket for a drawing at the top of each hour for a Mother’s Day garden gift. At 11 a.m. Mountain View Trees will do demonstrate how to properly plant a tree with and Austrian Pine they are donating. And there will be an Ask a Master Gardener booth, as well as the garden’s library of books available for borrowing.”

Bates said families with kids will have plenty to do with a scavenger hunt, bubbles station, decorating “strawberry” rocks, and learning how to make paper pots and plant seeds in them to take home. Plus, there will be a Spring-themed photo station set up.

“Lastly, there are a few beds still available for rent, so this would be a good time to snag one,” Bates said. “After the event any unclaimed beds will be planted with pumpkins for the Harvest Festival and with any leftover veggie plants for the Food Closet.”

The registration forms are by the HPG entrance or contact Bates at vrbates11@gmail.com or 790-0721.

Heritage Park Gardens is a volunteer run, nonprofit project of Main Street Gardnerville in cooperation with the Town of Gardnerville.