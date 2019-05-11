Douglas High mourns student

Grief counselors have been talking to Douglas High School students after one of their classmates was found dead on Tuesday morning.

“Earlier this week we tragically lost one of our Douglas High School students,” Principal Joe Girdner said Thursday morning. “Words cannot describe the shock and deep sadness that this has caused our entire school community.”

Girdner said that additional counselors and social workers from other schools have been brought into Douglas High to support students and staff.

“The student we lost was very bright, highly motivated to excel in her classes and was highly involved with clubs and extracurricular activities,” Girdner said. She will leave a lasting impression on our school and our community. Our heart is broken for the family and our thoughts and prayers will be with them.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said the sheriff’s office is not releasing the identity of the student.

He said there was nothing suspicious about the victim or the scene.